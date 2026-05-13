INDUS Aktie
WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108
|
13.05.2026 16:02:39
EQS-DD: INDUS Holding AG: Dr. Johannes Schmidt, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104858 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu INDUS AG
|
13.05.26
|EQS-DD: INDUS Holding AG: Dr. Johannes Schmidt, buy (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|EQS-DD: INDUS Holding AG: Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.05.26
|EQS-News: INDUS Q1: Umsatz- und Ergebnis deutlich gestiegen (EQS Group)
|
12.05.26
|EQS-News: INDUS Q1: Significant increase in revenue and income (EQS Group)
|
05.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX notiert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INDUS AG
|31,90
|1,11%