21.01.2026 17:05:09

EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Alexander Gorski, Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan to cover tax and fees




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.01.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Gorski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan to cover tax and fees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.771381 EUR 77,736.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.771381 EUR 77,736.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102932  21.01.2026 CET/CEST





