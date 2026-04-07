Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
07.04.2026 18:09:18
EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit and Performance Share Plan
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104262 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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