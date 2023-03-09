Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.03.2023 18:10:51

EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Rutger
Last name(s): Wijburg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI
TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.122762 EUR 89773.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.122762 EUR 89773.78 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


09.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81443  09.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579155&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten

Infineon-Aktie im Plus: Mikrocontroller sollen künftig von UMC gefertigt werden

Mehr Produktionskapazität Um die wachsende Nachfrage nach Mikrocontrollern aus der Autobranche weiter decken zu können, lässt Infineon Technologies sie künftig auch in einem Werk des taiwanischen Auftragsfertigers United Microelectronics (UMC) in Singapur fertigen.

18:17
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Peter Gruber, Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan to cover tax and fees (EQS Group)
18:17
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Peter Gruber, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans zur Deckung von Steuern und Gebühren (EQS Group)
18:15
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Peter Gruber, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan (EQS Group)
18:15
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Peter Gruber, Übertragung von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans (EQS Group)
18:12
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Sale of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan to cover tax and fees (EQS Group)
18:12
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Verkauf von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans zur Deckung von Steuern und Gebühren (EQS Group)
18:10
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan (EQS Group)
18:10
 EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Dr. Rutger Wijburg, Übertragung von Aktien im Rahmen des Infineon-Performance Share Plans (EQS Group)