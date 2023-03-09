EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Jochen Hanebeck, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.03.2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Jochen Last name(s): Hanebeck





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Performance Share Plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



35.122762 EUR 210525.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



35.122762 EUR 210525.84 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





