EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Christina Bardusch-Haupt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.01.2026 / 10:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christina Last name(s): Bardusch-Haupt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Johannes Last name(s): Haupt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 46.0000 EUR 101,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 46.0000 EUR 101,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

