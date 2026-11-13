init innovation in traffic systems Aktie
WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807
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13.11.2026 11:24:30
EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Christina Bardusch-Haupt, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|LEI Code:
|391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107988 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
13.11.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Christina Bardusch-Haupt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.11.26
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Christina Bardusch-Haupt, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-News: init’s group revenue increased by almost 30 per cent to over EUR 292m (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-News: Konzernumsatz der init wächst um fast 30 Prozent auf über 292 Mio. EUR (EQS Group)
|
06.11.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|13.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|34,80
|3,88%
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