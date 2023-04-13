EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.04.2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005759807





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



29.9 EUR 7588.51 EUR



30.0 EUR 2045.10 EUR



30.0 EUR 2378.43 EUR



30.4 EUR 45662.40 EUR



30.4 EUR 11524.83 EUR



30.6 EUR 3067.65 EUR



30.7 EUR 13956.42 EUR



30.8 EUR 10256.40 EUR



31.1 EUR 5971.20 EUR



31.1 EUR 1339.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



30.4788 EUR 103790.7400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





