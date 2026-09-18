init innovation in traffic systems Aktie

init innovation in traffic systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807

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18.09.2026 13:04:00

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.09.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Haupt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.0000 EUR 98,900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.0000 EUR 98,900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


18.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com
LEI Code: 391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37



 
End of News EQS News Service




107130  18.09.2026 CET/CEST



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