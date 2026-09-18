init innovation in traffic systems Aktie
WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807
|
18.09.2026 13:04:00
EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|LEI Code:
|391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107130 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
13:04
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:03
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Johannes Haupt, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.09.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert am Mittwochmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.09.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|init innovation in traffic systems Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|44,65
|2,06%
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