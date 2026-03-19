init innovation in traffic systems Aktie

init innovation in traffic systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 575980 / ISIN: DE0005759807

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19.03.2026 14:35:23

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Martin Timmann, Transfer of Managing Board bonuses




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Timmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of Managing Board bonuses

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.4000 EUR 74,547.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.4000 EUR 74,547.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103822  19.03.2026 CET/CEST





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