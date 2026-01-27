innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
|
27.01.2026 17:19:09
EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102990 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu innoscripta SE Inhaber-Akt
|
17:19
|EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy (EQS Group)
|
17:19
|EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:14
|EQS-News: innoscripta SE veröffentlicht vorläufiges Jahresergebnis 2025 (EQS Group)
|
13:14