EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Georg Last name(s): Hohenester Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

innoscripta SE

b) LEI

894500BA6B025ZEF0T83

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 81.66182 EUR 226,529.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 81.66182 EUR 226,529.89 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

