innoscripta Aktie

innoscripta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

27.01.2026 17:19:09

EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2026 / 17:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hohenester Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael Georg
Last name(s): Hohenester
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
innoscripta SE

b) LEI
894500BA6B025ZEF0T83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
81.66182 EUR 226,529.89 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
81.66182 EUR 226,529.89 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102990  27.01.2026 CET/CEST





