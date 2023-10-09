Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 16:10:08

EQS-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE: David Dreyfus, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2023 / 16:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Dreyfus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
5.78 EUR 5028.6000 EUR
5.83 EUR 4996.3100 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.8048 EUR 10024.9100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


09.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




86415  09.10.2023 CET/CEST



