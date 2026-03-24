Instone Real Estate Group Aktie

Instone Real Estate Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.03.2026 15:10:15

EQS-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE: David Dreyfus, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Dreyfus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.90 EUR 29,546.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.9000 EUR 29,546.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT


24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103894  24.03.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

mehr Nachrichten