EQS-DD: Instone Real Estate Group SE: David Dreyfus, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.03.2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: David Last name(s): Dreyfus

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.90 EUR 29,546.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.9000 EUR 29,546.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate (Best Execution) MIC: XGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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