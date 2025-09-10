INTERSHOP Communications Aktie

INTERSHOP Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A25421 / ISIN: DE000A254211

10.09.2025 11:10:24

EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Markus Dränert, Granting of 6,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2025 / 11:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Dränert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A40ZVR8

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 6,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




100580  10.09.2025 CET/CEST





