EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Markus Dränert, Granting of 6,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.09.2025 / 11:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Dränert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI

5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Subscription right ISIN DE000A40ZVR8

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 6,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

