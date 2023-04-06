Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 13:54:49

EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Stappenbeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.57 EUR 3855.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5700 EUR 3855.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Gettex
MIC: MUNC


06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
82435  06.04.2023 CET/CEST



