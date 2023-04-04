Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 12:56:50

EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 12:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Univ.-Prof. Dr.
First name: Louis
Last name(s): Velthuis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.30 EUR 9200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.3000 EUR 9200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82327  04.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601007&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Nachrichten