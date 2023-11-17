EQS-DD: InVision AG: Matthias Schroer, Contribution of 252,968 shares to Acme 42 GmbH against granting of 10 shares in Acme 42 GmbH

+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
17.11.2023 16:26:56

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schroer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InVision AG

b) LEI
391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005859698

b) Nature of the transaction


Contribution of 252,968 shares to Acme 42 GmbH against granting of 10 shares in Acme 42 GmbH

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ivx.com



 
