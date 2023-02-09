EQS-DD: IONOS Group SE: Martin Mildner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.02.2023 / 17:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Mildner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IONOS Group SE

b) LEI

391200NQNTF0AP2MP438

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E00M1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.71 EUR 34589.70 EUR



16.72 EUR 6805.04 EUR



16.74 EUR 4051.08 EUR



16.76 EUR 29849.56 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7323 EUR 75295.35 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





