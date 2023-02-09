09.02.2023 17:14:01

EQS-DD: IONOS Group SE: Martin Mildner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2023 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Mildner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IONOS Group SE

b) LEI
391200NQNTF0AP2MP438 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
16.71 EUR 34589.70 EUR
16.72 EUR 6805.04 EUR
16.74 EUR 4051.08 EUR
16.76 EUR 29849.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7323 EUR 75295.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany



 
