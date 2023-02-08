EQS-DD: IONOS Group SE: United Internet AG, Granting of a call option for up to 2,365,650 shares for over-allotment option (so-called greenshoe option) in the context of the IPO of IONOS Group SE ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.02.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: United Internet AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Dommermuth Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IONOS Group SE

b) LEI

391200NQNTF0AP2MP438

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E00M1





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of a call option for up to 2,365,650 shares for over-allotment option (so-called greenshoe option) in the context of the IPO of IONOS Group SE at a price of EUR 18.50 per share





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

07/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





