08.02.2023 18:01:49

EQS-DD: IONOS Group SE: United Internet AG, Granting of a call option for up to 2,365,650 shares for over-allotment option (so-called greenshoe option) in the context of the IPO of IONOS Group SE ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.02.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: United Internet AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IONOS Group SE

b) LEI
391200NQNTF0AP2MP438 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of a call option for up to 2,365,650 shares for over-allotment option (so-called greenshoe option) in the context of the IPO of IONOS Group SE at a price of EUR 18.50 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
07/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




80869  08.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555351&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

