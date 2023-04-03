Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 14:19:57

EQS-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Matthias Rust, Transfer of shares as part of Executive Board compensation




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of shares as part of Executive Board compensation

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.4720 EUR 85077.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.4720 EUR 85077.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.04.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82249  03.04.2023 CET/CEST



