EQS-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Ute Witt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2022 / 16:36 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ute Last name(s): Witt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI

3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007448508





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.7871 EUR 33574.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.7871 EUR 33574.1600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





