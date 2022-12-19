Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 16:34:52

EQS-DD: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Ute Witt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Witt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

b) LEI
3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007448508

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.9252 EUR 33850.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.9252 EUR 33850.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80015  19.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516891&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten