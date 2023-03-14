EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

14.03.2023 17:36:58

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2023 / 17:36 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
16.55 EUR 2416.30 EUR
16.60 EUR 3320.00 EUR
16.50 EUR 5841.00 EUR
16.40 EUR 8101.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.4815 EUR 19678.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
