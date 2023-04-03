Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 10:34:49

EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 10:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
18.70 EUR 37.40 EUR
18.95 EUR 2994.10 EUR
18.80 EUR 1880.00 EUR
18.70 EUR 1870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.8375 EUR 6781.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82239  03.04.2023 CET/CEST



