EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.03.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Grabmaier Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JDC Group AG

b) LEI

391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25.20 EUR 25,200.00 EUR 25.60 EUR 25,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 25.4000 EUR 50,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



