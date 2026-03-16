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JDC Group Aktie

JDC Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9N3 / ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

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16.03.2026 11:02:13

EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.80 EUR 11,400.00 EUR
23.30 EUR 23,300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.1333 EUR 34,700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103698  16.03.2026 CET/CEST





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