04.01.2023 14:07:52

EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2023 / 14:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kuschnereit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JENOPTIK AG

b) LEI
529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
26.54 EUR 10616.00 EUR
26.64 EUR 110049.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.6312 EUR 120665.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Traedegate
MIC: XGAT


04.01.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80253  04.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527447&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

