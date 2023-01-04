EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2023 / 14:06 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Ralf Last name(s): Kuschnereit





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JENOPTIK AG

b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2NB601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.54 EUR 10616.00 EUR



26.64 EUR 110049.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



26.6312 EUR 120665.84 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Traedegate MIC: XGAT





