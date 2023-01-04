|
04.01.2023 14:07:52
EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80253 04.01.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.01.23
|EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.01.23
|EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
25.11.22
|JENOPTIK-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Finanzvorständin bei JENOPTIK (dpa-AFX)
|
10.11.22
|Jenoptik trotzt der Krise - Umsatz kräftig gestiegen (Heise)
|
10.11.22
|JENOPTIK-Aktie dennoch schwach: JENOPTIK macht mehr Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
13.09.22
|DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG english (EQS Group)