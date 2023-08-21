|
21.08.2023 10:58:11
EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: Wolff Lange, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jungheinrich AG
|Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
|22047 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jungheinrich.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85293 21.08.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jungheinrich AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: LJH-Holding GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: LJH-Holding GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: Wolff Lange, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.08.23
|EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: Wolff Lange, buy (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für Jungheinrich - Jungheinrich-Aktie schwächer (dpa-AFX)
|
16.08.23
|MDAX-Wert Jungheinrich-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Jungheinrich verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.23
|Jungheinrich-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Jungheinrich bleibt bei Ausblick (Dow Jones)
|
10.08.23
|ROUNDUP: Jungheinrich bestätigt Jahresprognose - Anleger enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)