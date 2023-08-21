21.08.2023 10:58:11

EQS-DD: Jungheinrich AG: Wolff Lange, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
28.9745 EUR 289745.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.9745 EUR 289745.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85293  21.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707541&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jungheinrich AGmehr Nachrichten