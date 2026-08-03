Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie
WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
|
03.08.2026 15:19:42
EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x, Pledge of 9,050,614 shares
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|LEI Code:
|529900PD3SI453KAW989
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106248 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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15:19
|EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x, Verpfändung von 9.050.614 Aktien (EQS Group)
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15:19
|EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x, Pledge of 9,050,614 shares (EQS Group)
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