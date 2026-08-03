Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie

Kapsch TrafficCom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

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03.08.2026 15:19:42

EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x, Pledge of 9,050,614 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439 x

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kapsch
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI
529900PD3SI453KAW989 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 9,050,614 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
LEI Code: 529900PD3SI453KAW989



 
End of News EQS News Service




106248  03.08.2026 CET/CEST





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