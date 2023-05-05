05.05.2023 12:30:51

EQS-DD: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x, Pledge of 8,227,831 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH, FN 170439x

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Hämmerle
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kapsch TrafficCom AG

b) LEI
529900PD3SI453KAW989 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 8,227,831 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
27/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.05.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82931  05.05.2023 CET/CEST



