20.09.2022 10:54:15

EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2022 / 10:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas Ulf
Last name(s): Krinninger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Publication on September 15, 2022 was made inadvertently without disclosure of partial executions of the securities transaction and with incorrect aggregated information

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE000KGX8881 Transaction was executed through the joint securities account with the wife

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
22.82 EUR 6366.78 EUR
22.83 EUR 14930.82 EUR
22.84 EUR 6075.44 EUR
22.85 EUR 11927.70 EUR
22.86 EUR 12161.52 EUR
22.87 EUR 22069.55 EUR
22.88 EUR 10707.84 EUR
22.89 EUR 10964.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.8581 EUR 95203.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78309  20.09.2022 CET/CEST



