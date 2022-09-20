EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.09.2022 / 10:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Ulf Last name(s): Krinninger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Publication on September 15, 2022 was made inadvertently without disclosure of partial executions of the securities transaction and with incorrect aggregated information

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: ISIN: DE000KGX8881 Transaction was executed through the joint securities account with the wife





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.82 EUR 6366.78 EUR



22.83 EUR 14930.82 EUR



22.84 EUR 6075.44 EUR



22.85 EUR 11927.70 EUR



22.86 EUR 12161.52 EUR



22.87 EUR 22069.55 EUR



22.88 EUR 10707.84 EUR



22.89 EUR 10964.31 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.8581 EUR 95203.9600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





