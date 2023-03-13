EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.03.2023 / 14:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KGX8881





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.77 EUR 9084.13 EUR



33.79 EUR 1317.81 EUR



33.80 EUR 338.00 EUR



33.79 EUR 3379.00 EUR



33.80 EUR 1183.00 EUR



33.80 EUR 2399.80 EUR



33.80 EUR 6422.00 EUR



33.81 EUR 3381.00 EUR



33.78 EUR 3546.90 EUR



33.75 EUR 303.75 EUR



33.75 EUR 4218.75 EUR



33.75 EUR 472.50 EUR



33.76 EUR 7325.92 EUR



33.80 EUR 14432.60 EUR



33.80 EUR 4157.40 EUR



33.81 EUR 16566.90 EUR



33.79 EUR 5102.29 EUR



33.78 EUR 4391.40 EUR



33.80 EUR 5340.40 EUR



33.78 EUR 1587.66 EUR



33.78 EUR 1452.54 EUR



33.77 EUR 1553.42 EUR



33.77 EUR 1587.19 EUR



33.77 EUR 1823.58 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.7893 EUR 101367.9400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





