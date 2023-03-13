13.03.2023 14:59:10

EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2023 / 14:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































Price(s) Volume(s)
33.77 EUR 9084.13 EUR
33.79 EUR 1317.81 EUR
33.80 EUR 338.00 EUR
33.79 EUR 3379.00 EUR
33.80 EUR 1183.00 EUR
33.80 EUR 2399.80 EUR
33.80 EUR 6422.00 EUR
33.81 EUR 3381.00 EUR
33.78 EUR 3546.90 EUR
33.75 EUR 303.75 EUR
33.75 EUR 4218.75 EUR
33.75 EUR 472.50 EUR
33.76 EUR 7325.92 EUR
33.80 EUR 14432.60 EUR
33.80 EUR 4157.40 EUR
33.81 EUR 16566.90 EUR
33.79 EUR 5102.29 EUR
33.78 EUR 4391.40 EUR
33.80 EUR 5340.40 EUR
33.78 EUR 1587.66 EUR
33.78 EUR 1452.54 EUR
33.77 EUR 1553.42 EUR
33.77 EUR 1587.19 EUR
33.77 EUR 1823.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.7893 EUR 101367.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
