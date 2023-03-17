EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy

17.03.2023 13:57:12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














































































Price(s) Volume(s)
29.740 EUR 237.920 EUR
29.740 EUR 178.440 EUR
29.760 EUR 1577.280 EUR
29.815 EUR 775.190 EUR
29.830 EUR 2475.890 EUR
29.805 EUR 89.415 EUR
29.820 EUR 10794.840 EUR
29.850 EUR 626.850 EUR
29.850 EUR 2029.800 EUR
29.850 EUR 3940.200 EUR
29.835 EUR 29.835 EUR
29.835 EUR 149.175 EUR
29.830 EUR 2983.000 EUR
29.840 EUR 2208.160 EUR
29.830 EUR 2416.230 EUR
29.780 EUR 1459.220 EUR
29.770 EUR 1696.890 EUR
29.770 EUR 476.320 EUR
29.765 EUR 89.295 EUR
29.750 EUR 1636.250 EUR
29.730 EUR 2883.810 EUR
29.740 EUR 2022.320 EUR
29.730 EUR 1367.580 EUR
29.730 EUR 118.920 EUR
29.760 EUR 4821.120 EUR
29.760 EUR 29.760 EUR
29.750 EUR 208.250 EUR
29.760 EUR 5654.400 EUR
29.760 EUR 1815.360 EUR
29.770 EUR 833.560 EUR
29.770 EUR 2143.440 EUR
29.770 EUR 1667.120 EUR
29.770 EUR 2530.450 EUR
29.770 EUR 2024.360 EUR
29.755 EUR 119.020 EUR
29.755 EUR 119.020 EUR
29.720 EUR 4249.960 EUR
29.720 EUR 29.720 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.7862 EUR 68508.3700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
