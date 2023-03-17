EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2023 / 13:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KGX8881





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



29.740 EUR 237.920 EUR



29.740 EUR 178.440 EUR



29.760 EUR 1577.280 EUR



29.815 EUR 775.190 EUR



29.830 EUR 2475.890 EUR



29.805 EUR 89.415 EUR



29.820 EUR 10794.840 EUR



29.850 EUR 626.850 EUR



29.850 EUR 2029.800 EUR



29.850 EUR 3940.200 EUR



29.835 EUR 29.835 EUR



29.835 EUR 149.175 EUR



29.830 EUR 2983.000 EUR



29.840 EUR 2208.160 EUR



29.830 EUR 2416.230 EUR



29.780 EUR 1459.220 EUR



29.770 EUR 1696.890 EUR



29.770 EUR 476.320 EUR



29.765 EUR 89.295 EUR



29.750 EUR 1636.250 EUR



29.730 EUR 2883.810 EUR



29.740 EUR 2022.320 EUR



29.730 EUR 1367.580 EUR



29.730 EUR 118.920 EUR



29.760 EUR 4821.120 EUR



29.760 EUR 29.760 EUR



29.750 EUR 208.250 EUR



29.760 EUR 5654.400 EUR



29.760 EUR 1815.360 EUR



29.770 EUR 833.560 EUR



29.770 EUR 2143.440 EUR



29.770 EUR 1667.120 EUR



29.770 EUR 2530.450 EUR



29.770 EUR 2024.360 EUR



29.755 EUR 119.020 EUR



29.755 EUR 119.020 EUR



29.720 EUR 4249.960 EUR



29.720 EUR 29.720 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



29.7862 EUR 68508.3700 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/03/2023; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





