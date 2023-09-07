EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.09.2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Valeria Jimena Last name(s): Gargiulo





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KGX8881





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



39.31 EUR 4874.44 EUR



39.32 EUR 11717.36 EUR



39.33 EUR 11720.34 EUR



39.34 EUR 16129.40 EUR



39.35 EUR 22468.85 EUR



39.36 EUR 9367.68 EUR



39.37 EUR 12795.25 EUR



39.38 EUR 17484.72 EUR



39.39 EUR 13116.87 EUR



39.40 EUR 30495.60 EUR



39.41 EUR 18443.88 EUR



39.42 EUR 11865.42 EUR



39.43 EUR 14391.95 EUR



39.44 EUR 37507.44 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



39.3863 EUR 232379.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





