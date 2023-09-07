|
07.09.2023 16:29:05
EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85709 07.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.09.23
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|MDAX-Wert KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in KION GROUP eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|KION-Aktie stark: Kepler Cheuvreux bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für KION (dpa-AFX)
|
04.09.23
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.09.23
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.08.23
|MDAX-Wert KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in KION GROUP verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.23
|MDAX-Wert KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in KION GROUP angefallen (finanzen.at)