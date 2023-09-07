EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy

07.09.2023 16:29:05

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Valeria Jimena
Last name(s): Gargiulo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
39.31 EUR 4874.44 EUR
39.32 EUR 11717.36 EUR
39.33 EUR 11720.34 EUR
39.34 EUR 16129.40 EUR
39.35 EUR 22468.85 EUR
39.36 EUR 9367.68 EUR
39.37 EUR 12795.25 EUR
39.38 EUR 17484.72 EUR
39.39 EUR 13116.87 EUR
39.40 EUR 30495.60 EUR
39.41 EUR 18443.88 EUR
39.42 EUR 11865.42 EUR
39.43 EUR 14391.95 EUR
39.44 EUR 37507.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
39.3863 EUR 232379.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
