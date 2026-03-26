KION GROUP Aktie

KION GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881

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26.03.2026 16:23:12

EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Valeria Jimena Gargiulo, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2026 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Valeria Jimena
Last name(s): Gargiulo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.78 EUR 8,835.54 EUR
45.80 EUR 31,373.00 EUR
45.82 EUR 31,157.60 EUR
45.86 EUR 25,314.72 EUR
45.84 EUR 22,003.20 EUR
45.88 EUR 25,509.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.8339 EUR 144,193.3400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103946  26.03.2026 CET/CEST





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