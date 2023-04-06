Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 07:35:52

EQS-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































Price(s) Volume(s)
43.00 EUR 43.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 86.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 817.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 86.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 4988.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 602.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 215.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 4085.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 1936.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 12144.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 21868.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 1012.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 4224.00 EUR
43.40 EUR 824.60 EUR
43.30 EUR 5629.00 EUR
43.40 EUR 4600.40 EUR
42.90 EUR 128.70 EUR
44.00 EUR 4004.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 2024.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 572.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 5368.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 11396.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 3608.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 1012.00 EUR
42.50 EUR 4335.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 264.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 5117.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
43.7175 EUR 107588.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: BCRM


06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82411  06.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602559&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten