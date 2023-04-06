EQS-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.04.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Willem Paulus Last name(s): de Pundert Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



43.00 EUR 43.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 86.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 817.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 86.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 4988.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 602.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 215.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 4085.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 1936.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 12144.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 21868.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 1012.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 4224.00 EUR



43.40 EUR 824.60 EUR



43.30 EUR 5629.00 EUR



43.40 EUR 4600.40 EUR



42.90 EUR 128.70 EUR



44.00 EUR 4004.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 2024.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 572.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 5368.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 11396.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 3608.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 1012.00 EUR



42.50 EUR 4335.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR



44.00 EUR 264.00 EUR



43.00 EUR 5117.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



43.7175 EUR 107588.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe MIC: BCRM





