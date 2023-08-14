14.08.2023 13:13:56

EQS-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.08.2023 / 13:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































Price(s) Volume(s)
58.80 EUR 14700.00 EUR
60.00 EUR 2460 EUR
60 EUR 2160 EUR
59.90 EUR 1198 EUR
60 EUR 15900 EUR
60 EUR 3660 EUR
60 EUR 28620 EUR
60 EUR 5640 EUR
60 EUR 7620 EUR
60 EUR 25620 EUR
60 EUR 27120 EUR
60 EUR 2160 EUR
60 EUR 21120 EUR
60 EUR 29640 EUR
60 EUR 3180 EUR
60 EUR 2040 EUR
60 EUR 30000 EUR
60 EUR 30000 EUR
60 EUR 2340 EUR
60 EUR 1680 EUR
60 EUR 23580 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
59.9355 EUR 280438.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85143  14.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703241&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten