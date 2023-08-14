EQS-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.08.2023 / 13:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Willem Paulus Last name(s): de Pundert Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



58.80 EUR 14700.00 EUR



60.00 EUR 2460 EUR



60 EUR 2160 EUR



59.90 EUR 1198 EUR



60 EUR 15900 EUR



60 EUR 3660 EUR



60 EUR 28620 EUR



60 EUR 5640 EUR



60 EUR 7620 EUR



60 EUR 25620 EUR



60 EUR 27120 EUR



60 EUR 2160 EUR



60 EUR 21120 EUR



60 EUR 29640 EUR



60 EUR 3180 EUR



60 EUR 2040 EUR



60 EUR 30000 EUR



60 EUR 30000 EUR



60 EUR 2340 EUR



60 EUR 1680 EUR



60 EUR 23580 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



59.9355 EUR 280438.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





