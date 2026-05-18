Knorr-Bremse Aktie
WKN DE: KBX100 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006
|
18.05.2026 14:10:40
EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Strasse 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.knorr-bremse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104956 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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16:34
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:34
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
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