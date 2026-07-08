Kontron Aktie

Kontron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

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08.07.2026 20:00:50

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Dr. Clemens Billek, Sale of shares from a stock option plan through acceptance of the mandatory offer by Ennoconn Corporation dated June 29, 2026




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Billek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares from a stock option plan through acceptance of the mandatory offer by Ennoconn Corporation dated June 29, 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5 EUR 100,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 100,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105982  08.07.2026 CET/CEST





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