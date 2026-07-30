EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Acquisition: This notification relates to the Kontron shares tendered in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory tender offer, in accordance with ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.07.2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Fu-Chuan Last name(s): Chu Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kontron AG

b) LEI

5299002PSXXMVHB26433

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: This notification relates to the Kontron shares tendered in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory tender offer, in accordance with the notification submitted today pursuant to Section 23(1), first sentence, No. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), excluding those shares for which separate Director’s Dealings notifications had already been submitted. The transaction date specified in this notification is the end of the offer period (July 27, 2026, 24:00 CEST). Please note that the number of shares tendered may still decrease because shareholders who have accepted the offer currently retain a right of withdrawal until the publication of the fulfillment of all offer conditions.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.5 EUR 11,437,418 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.5000 EUR 11,437,418.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

27/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.07.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



