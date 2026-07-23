Kontron Aktie

Kontron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

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23.07.2026 19:33:45

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Acquisition through tender in the mandatory tender offer published by ENNOCONN Corporation on June 29, 2026. This notification relates to the shares ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2026 / 19:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through tender in the mandatory tender offer published by ENNOCONN Corporation on June 29, 2026. This notification relates to the shares specified in the notification published today pursuant to Section 23(1), sentence 1, no. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (“WpÜG”), excluding those shares for which Directors’ Dealings notifications have already been submitted upon tender. The transaction date specified in this announcement refers to the reporting deadline set forth in the WpÜG announcement, namely July 22, 2026, at 18:00 CEST.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.50 EUR 50 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 50.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433



 
End of News EQS News Service




106164  23.07.2026 CET/CEST





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