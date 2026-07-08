Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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08.07.2026 20:25:04
EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Purchase through the tender of shares in response to the mandatory tender offer made by ENNOCONN Corporation to the shareholders of Kontron AG on June ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105988 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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