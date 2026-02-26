EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Fu-Chuan Last name(s): Chu Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kontron AG

b) LEI

5299002PSXXMVHB26433

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.281 EUR 21,221 Units 23.445 EUR 15,670 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.3507 EUR 36,891.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET MIC: XFRA

26.02.2026 CET/CEST

