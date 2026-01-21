Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
|
21.01.2026 14:55:06
EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102922 21.01.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Kontron
|13.01.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.11.25
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.25
|Kontron Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.25
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.11.25
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
