Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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07.05.2026 11:39:13
EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104682 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Kontron
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07.05.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank belässt Kontron auf 'Kaufen' - Fairer Wert 31 Euro (dpa-AFX)
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07.05.26
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy (EQS Group)
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07.05.26
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, Kauf (EQS Group)
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07.05.26
|ROUNDUP: Kontron streicht vor Übernahmeangebot 500 Jobs - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
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07.05.26
|WDH: Kontron streicht 500 Stellen - Sonderkosten zehren am Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
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07.05.26
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX zum Start fester (finanzen.at)