EQS-DD: KROMI Logistik AG: Kromi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Lending of 90,000 shares as part of a securities lending transaction free of charge



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.11.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Kromi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Paulini Position: Member of the Managing Board of KROMI Logistik AG





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KROMI Logistik AG

b) LEI

529900L3GACMYY4MMX62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5





b) Nature of the transaction

Lending of 90,000 shares as part of a securities lending transaction free of charge





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





