EQS-DD: KROMI Logistik AG: Kromi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Lending of 90,000 shares as part of a securities lending transaction free of charge




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Kromi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Paulini
Position: Member of the Managing Board of KROMI Logistik AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KROMI Logistik AG

b) LEI
529900L3GACMYY4MMX62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5

b) Nature of the transaction


Lending of 90,000 shares as part of a securities lending transaction free of charge

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de



 
