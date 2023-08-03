EQS-DD: Krones AG: Christoph Klenk, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.08.2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Klenk





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG

b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



101.10 EUR 13547.40 EUR



100.90 EUR 3834.20 EUR



101.00 EUR 15857.00 EUR



100.10 EUR 15357.20 EUR



100.10 EUR 3841.80 EUR



100.10 EUR 1516.50 EUR



100.10 EUR 9200.10 EUR



100.10 EUR 1011.00 EUR



100.10 EUR 2022.00 EUR



100.10 EUR 6066.00 EUR



100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR



100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR



100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR



100.10 EUR 6167.10 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



101.070875 EUR 80856.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt MIC: XETR





