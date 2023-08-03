EQS-DD: Krones AG: Christoph Klenk, buy

03.08.2023 16:07:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Klenk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
101.10 EUR 13547.40 EUR
100.90 EUR 3834.20 EUR
101.00 EUR 15857.00 EUR
100.10 EUR 15357.20 EUR
100.10 EUR 3841.80 EUR
100.10 EUR 1516.50 EUR
100.10 EUR 9200.10 EUR
100.10 EUR 1011.00 EUR
100.10 EUR 2022.00 EUR
100.10 EUR 6066.00 EUR
100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR
100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR
100.10 EUR 808.80 EUR
100.10 EUR 6167.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
101.070875 EUR 80856.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com



 
