|
03.08.2023 16:07:49
EQS-DD: Krones AG: Christoph Klenk, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84955 03.08.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KRONES AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.23
|EQS-DD: Krones AG: Christoph Klenk, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.08.23
|EQS-DD: Krones AG: Christoph Klenk, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.08.23
|KRONES-Aktie trotzdem tief im Minus: Gewinn und Umsatz von KRONES gestiegen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.08.23
|Maschinenbau: „Gegessen und getrunken wird immer“ - Krones trotzt der Flaute im Maschinenbau (Handelsblatt)
|
01.08.23
|ROUNDUP: Krones steigert Gewinn kräftig im Quartal - Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)
|
01.08.23
|Krones verbessert Profitabilität im Quartal - Ordereingang sinkt (Dow Jones)
|
01.08.23
|EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones with successful first half-year 2023 (EQS Group)
|
01.08.23
|EQS-News: Krones AG: Krones mit erfolgreichem ersten Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)