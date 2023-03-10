EQS-DD: Krones AG: Schawei GmbH, sell

10.03.2023 15:06:58

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Schawei GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Schadeberg-Herrmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Krones AG

b) LEI
529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
114.457227 EUR 899633.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
114.457227 EUR 899633.81 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Internet: www.krones.com



 
