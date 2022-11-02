02.11.2022 17:28:52

EQS-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Armin Kolb, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Armin
Last name(s): Kolb

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900VPRFDDIN7BE119 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204407

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
83.10 EUR 71133.60 EUR
83.20 EUR 41600.00 EUR
83.40 EUR 2502.00 EUR
83.00 EUR 4399.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
83.1373 EUR 119634.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79061  02.11.2022 CET/CEST



