EQS-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Armin Kolb, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.11.2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Armin Last name(s): Kolb





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900VPRFDDIN7BE119

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006204407





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



83.10 EUR 71133.60 EUR



83.20 EUR 41600.00 EUR



83.40 EUR 2502.00 EUR



83.00 EUR 4399.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



83.1373 EUR 119634.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





