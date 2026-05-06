LAIQON Aktie

LAIQON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UP2 / ISIN: DE000A12UP29

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06.05.2026 18:21:12

EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.35 EUR 4,350.00 EUR
4.44 EUR 1,638.36 EUR
4.45 EUR 582.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3809 EUR 6,571.31 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://laiqon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104676  06.05.2026 CET/CEST





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